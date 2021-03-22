Not rusty: Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust in beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 to reach the Sweet 16.

The seventh-seed Ducks were put in an unprecedented spot by advancing to the West Region’s second round without playing a game.

Virginia Commonwealth’s multiple positive COVID-19 tests took care of that and left the Ducks with a nine-day gap since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament title game.

Oregon’s offense hummed like it was fresh off the line once the ball went up.

It kicked off the NCAA Tournament’s first Monday of second-round games with a masterpiece.