Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SEATTLE (AP) — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before.

Seattle hit 107 Fahrenheit by mid-afternoon — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 — on the way to an expected high of 110.

Portland, Oregon, reached 113 after hitting new records of 108 on Saturday and 112 on Sunday.

The temperatures are unheard of in a region better known for rain.

The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change.