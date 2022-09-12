Northwest cherry harvest smallest in 14 years due to cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest cherry crop this year is the smallest in 14 years at least in part because of a spring snowstorm.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the crop was 80,000 tons short.

Oregon and Washington experienced a severe winter storm on April 14, during the region’s cherry blossom bloom.

According to B.J. Thurlby, the president of both the Washington State Fruit Commission and Northwest Cherries, a snow event during the cherry bloom has not happened before. He said the crop is the smallest since 2008.