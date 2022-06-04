Northwest Crossing Farmers Market opens for season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The weather might not have felt like farmers market season, but the show went on at the Northwest Crossing Farmers Market Saturday.

The market opened the season with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and even some local honey.

But another kind of sweet took center stage, brioche style donuts from new kids on the block Little Pine Donuts.

“That was actually my goal when I first started Little Pine Donuts, like my goal is to do a farmers market,” said owner Vivian Nguyen.

The six month old bakery has been rising in popularity, and their debut at Saturday’s market was a hit.

“We made almost 500 donuts and thought we’d be here till 2 pm and we sold out,” said a surprised Nguyen.

She says next week they will double their batch.

The Northwest Crossing Farmers Market runs 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through September 17th.

Be sure to get there early if donuts are on your shopping list.