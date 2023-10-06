▶️ Timelapse: Northern lights at Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The northern lights cast a “beautiful” green glow in the sky above Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park on Tuesday, September 26, park officials said.

This timelapse was posted to Facebook by the park, and shows the stunning display captured in the early hours.

“The aurora borealis is elusive,” the park said, but clear skies on Tuesday helped them capture the scene.

