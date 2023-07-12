by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Will Central Oregon see the Northern Lights Thursday night? The director of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry has his doubts.

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

A geomagnetic index known as Kp ranks auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with zero being not very active and nine being bright and active. The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks had forecast Kp 6 for Thursday’s storm that was expected to produce Northern Lights in 17 states.

OMSI Director Jim Todd says the solar storm forecast has changed — just like weather forecasts do.

“It turned out to be less than what was expected,” Todd told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “We see that sometimes. We say, ‘We’re going to get a big snowfall.’ And it turns out to be a trace.”

But if you’re still hoping to catch a glimpse, the best advice is to get as far away from lights as possible and look to the north between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south. Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019.