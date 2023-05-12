▶️ Chance to see northern lights in Central Oregon Thursday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s another chance Thursday night to catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

This is thanks to a large plasma burst and magnetic field from our sun earlier this week.

The last time the aurora borealis was visible this far south, just a few days ago, viewers sent us these incredible pictures and videos of the phenomena.

The perfect conditions to witness the northern lights in Central Oregon include clear skies as far away from light pollution as possible. And, of course, look north.

Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist says clearing should begin right around sunset.

The moon — which you want to avoid — is not expected to rise until after 2:00 a.m. It’s at about 57% illumination.

The direct cause of the aurora borealis is sun cycle activity.

Since we are in the peak of the 11-year solar cycle, we will continue to see more flare activity. The cycle will continue to be in its peak for the next two years.

Check the Space Weather website for updates and notifications about nearby aurora borealis.

