North Twin Lake Day Use and Campground closed for road maintenance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The access road to North Twin Lake will receive road maintenance work, including grading and graveling, within the next two weeks.

In order to safely and efficiently conduct this work, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District will close access to North Twin Lake Day Use Area and Campground during the maintenance project.

The road into North Twin Lake will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, and will reopen at noon on Friday, May 13.

During the spring and early summer recreation season, the Forest Service says that it’s extremely important to “Know Before You Go.”

This means confirming that your destination is open for use, checking to see if routes of travel are open and reviewing predicted weather forecasts.

Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.

You can visit the Deschutes National Forest website to check on the operational status of their recreation sites.