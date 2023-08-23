▶️ DCSO: Body of presumed climber at North, Middle Sisters found

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A body believed to be that of a St. Helens man who attempted to summit both North Sister and Middle Sister last week was found over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

John David Mulcahy, 66, left the Pole Creek Trailhead on Aug. 15, DCSO said. His goal was to summit both peaks in one day and return to the trailhead that night.

When family members didn’t hear from him, they called the sheriff’s office.

An Air Link helicopter initially could not find Mulcahy on Friday.

Then on Saturday, a DCSO mountain rescue team went up to the area. The Army National Guard also flew over the area and found a deceased person believed to be Mulcahy. But the location made it impossible for DCSO search and rescue to recover the body.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed the body that was found may have fallen 1,200 feet.

The tragedy comes about a month after a Bend man fell hundreds of feet the summit of North Sister and was killed.