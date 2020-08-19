North Butte Fire burning 300 acres in Warm Springs

Crews responded to five fires on the Warm Springs reservation over the weekend, with the largest burning about 300 acres.

The North Butte or P515 fire is 0% contained.

The Lion’s Head Fire was last reported at 15-20 acres and 0% contained.

Both fires are burning on steep slopes in brushy, timbered area in the southeast quadrant of the reservation, according to fire officials.

The most recent reported fire on August 17th is at Quartz Butte and is burning about 25 acres.

Two tankers and a smoke jumper unit are on the fire along with seven additional outside crews. In all, as many as 100 firefighters are on the scene.