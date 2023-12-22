▶️ NORAD Santa Tracker returns, and you can even give them a call

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is just about to start tracking Santa on his annual run.

Since 1955, NORAD has had the unique mission of following Santa on Christmas Eve.

Maj. Gen. Allan Pepin described the sleigh. It’s speed? Faster than starlight. That which makes sense since Santa has to make it around the world in a 24 hours.

“We don’t know how Santa knows, but we do know that Santa will not stop at a house if the kids are up,” Pepin said. “So he’ll come back. So he’ll go to the next house and then once he kind of knows — he’s got great instincts — he’ll come back to the house. So it’s important for our kids to make sure they’re helping their parents to be at home at bedtime, to enable Santa to do what he does in secrecy.”

The NORAD Santa tracking center will be answering your questions on Christmas Eve, feel free to give them a call at 1 (877) HI-NORAD. And to track Santa on Sunday yourself or chat with NORAD, visit www.noradsanta.org.

