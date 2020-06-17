Nonprofits team up with Redmond SD for one-stop summer food shop

NeighborImpact’s Food Bank, Redmond School District Nutrition Services and Jericho Road are teaming up to offer a one-stop food shop this summer for Redmond students and families.

This partnered distribution will increase access to food for families experiencing food insecurity or who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus health crisis.

The events, titled “Produce Plus” will take place at Redmond High School’s Summer Meals distribution every third Thursday of the month through August 20.

Families may receive summer meals from Redmond High School, non-perishables for students from Jericho Road and fresh produce from NeighborImpact’s mobile food pantry all at one time and place.

Households can access food between 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Redmond High School on the third Thursday of summer months (June 18, July 16 and August 20).

Event details can be found at https://www.neighborimpact.org/event/produce-plus/all/.