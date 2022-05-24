No parking, camping fees at Oregon State Parks June 4

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Parks will be waiving day-use parking fees on June 4 at state parks that normally charge them, the department announced Monday. That includes Tumalo, Smith Rock and The Cove Palisades in Central Oregon. It will also waive camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites.

It’s in celebration of State Parks Day. This year, Oregon State Parks is celebrating 100 years since a 5-acre donation became the first official state park in 1922.

Here is the full release from Oregon State Parks:

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will waive day-use parking fees at the 26 locations that charge them and waive camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites.

State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 as a way to thank Oregonians for their support of the state park system over many decades.

“State parks are here because Oregonians know our state parks are special. You’ve invested in them, helped care for them and kept them open to all. Thank you.” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption. “This year’s State Parks Day is even more meaningful in light of our centennial. We hope you will come out and wish Happy 100th Birthday to Oregon State Parks.”

State Parks Day Events

Several special events and service projects are planned June 4 to celebrate State Parks Day and the Oregon State Parks centennial.

Monmouth: A free community birthday party is scheduled 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Oregon’s first state park, Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site. The event will feature a dedication, interactive demonstrations and exhibits, a classic car show, giveaways and birthday cake while supplies last.

Port Orford: Cape Blanco State Park and the Cape Blanco Heritage Society will host a celebration of the state parks centennial and the 150th anniversary of the Cape Blanco Lighthouse. The event, scheduled at the lighthouse grounds, will feature live music, raffles, a lighthouse diorama presentation, food by the Rotary Club of Port Orford and a Coast Guard flyover at 2 p.m.

St. Paul: Champoeg State Heritage Area will host a living history event from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visitors will experience an authentic fur trappers’ encampment that hearkens back to the early 1800’s when fur trappers and their families camped along the Willamette River at this location.

Medford: At Valley of the Rogue State Park, visitors are invited to watch two professional wood carvers create new sculptures they will donate to the park. They will be working 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 4 and 5 at the Valley of the Rogue rest area.

Two volunteer service projects are also scheduled June 4 at Wallowa Lake State Park in Joseph and at Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park in Florence.

Additional special events and service projects celebrating the centennial will be posted throughout the year on the Oregon State Parks event calendar.