No new COVID deaths in Oregon; 492 cases reported

There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,149, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday/

The OHA reported 492 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 152,190.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (27), Columbia (12), Coos (26), Curry (8), Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (52), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (10), Lake (3), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (6), Marion (42), Morrow (5), Multnomah (61), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (54) and Yamhill (12).

Deschutes County has reported 5,822 cases and 58 deaths.

Crook County has reported 760 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,917 cases and 27 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 30,909

Crook County: 2,693

Jefferson County: 3,178

Today, OHA reported that 25,866 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,710 doses were administered on Feb. 18 and 7,156 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 18.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 755,657 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

Weather-related issues during the past week may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon. OHA remains in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updates on delivery schedules and to ensure Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites. Doses scheduled for delivery this week may ship out over the weekend or early next week due to winter weather issues impacting shipments coming from Memphis, TN.

If you are scheduled for a vaccination and have questions about potential delays or disruptions, check with your scheduled vaccine provider for the latest updates.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 11 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 176, which is six more than yesterday. There are 49 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

OHA releases new COVID-19 forecast

OHA released the latest COVID-19 model that shows a slight increase in transmission. The new report estimates that, as of Feb. 3, the statewide reproductive rate was 0.88.

According to the newest forecast, if we continue along our present course of wearing masks, keeping physical distance and restricting our gatherings, daily cases will decline to an average of 320, with 10 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and 107 per 140,000 people between Feb. 25 and March 9.

A 30% increase in transmission projects to roughly 510 daily cases and 17 new hospitalizations per day, as well as 170 cases per 100,000 people by mid-March.

The new modeling warns that more Oregonians may be open to resuming activities that pose a higher risk of spread, especially as risk levels change for Oregon counties. That and the potential of a COVID-19 variant that becomes dominant could contribute to greater spread.

The report indicates that 78% of Oregonians regularly wear face coverings and that most Oregonians believe the existing vaccines are safe and effective.

OHA and ODE launch new school dashboard

OHA and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) are introducing a new interactive tool highlighting Oregon schools’ operating status.

This dashboard displays a school’s current instructional model and ODE’s current school in-person recommendations based on COVID-19 case counts, rates and test positivity by county.

The dashboard also highlights how many and which schools are operating under each instructional model.

This new dashboard will enable Oregonians to quickly see what instructional model their school is currently following and the county’s in-person operation recommendations.

This dashboard is a collaboration between OHA and ODE. The school instructional model data displayed is from the previous week. Data is collected on Fridays and will be updated the following Tuesday by 5 p.m.

County school in-person operation recommendation data is for the current week and can be found here.