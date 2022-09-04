No indictment against ex-Oregon doctor accused of abuse

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a former suburban Portland doctor on criminal charges of sexual misconduct and abuse of patients, finding there isn’t enough evidence to prove the claims.

The Clackamas County district attorney’s office says the grand jury heard testimony from 41 witnesses before returning a “not true bill” on the claims against Dr. David Farley.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports the finding means that prosecutors could not prove the allegations without a reasonable doubt.

Farley, formerly of West Linn, still faces a civil suit filed by dozens of patients who allege sexual abuse.

In 2020, the Oregon Medical Board stripped Farley of his state medical license for dishonorable and unprofessional conduct.