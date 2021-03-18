No headlights lead to warrant and drug charges for Bend man

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. after he jumped out of a moving vehicle when police attempted to pull him over.

The Bend Police Department said the driver of a white Honda Civic suddenly leapt from the car and did a “combat roll” into nearby brush.

Almost immediately, the officer found 23-year-old John Richardson in a blackberry bush and he was taken into custody.

The traffic stop was near The Riverhouse on highway 97 in Bend.

A Bend Police officer saw the Honda without headlights on, and tried to pull it over when the car turned into the parking lot.

Instead of stopping, Richardson continued to drive towards the west end of the parking lot when he jumped out of the car.

The car then rolled into the landscaping and collided with a small tree and stopped.

Bend Fire & Rescue were called to evaluate Richardson’s injuries from running into the blackberry patch, and he was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Richardson gave assisting officers consent to search his vehicle.

With the help of Officer Pennock and his K9, Ladybug, officers located drug paraphernalia, packaging material, and methamphetamine.

Richardson transported to the Deschutes County Adult Jail for the following charges:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – Felony

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangering

Possession of a Controlled Substance 2-8 grams (Methamphetamine)

Warrant (Parole violation for Assault II and PCS Methamphetamine)

Richardson’s vehicle was impounded due to Richardson not having liability insurance.