No Hate Tour brings BMX stars to Redmond to endorse kindness, stop bullying

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond High School hosted the No Hate Tour Monday morning, aimed at preventing bullying and embracing kindness.

The tour is a group of top BMX stars that perform stunts and speak about their own experiences with bullying.

“Our mission is to get them to actually consider what bullying means and the process. Tell them, ‘Hey, we got to where we are today because of the fact that we respect each other. We lift others up, we don’t push them down.’ That whole message,” said Dan Sieg, tour manager with ASA Entertainment.

The No Hate Tour has been traveling to high schools across the country for 23 years. Here is a look at the stars involved in the project.

RELATED: Great Northwest BMX Nationals brings races of all ages to Redmond

RELATED: BMX Nationals returns to Fair & Expo Center, ending pandemic hiatus