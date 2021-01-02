▶️ No gym, no problem: Locals make the best of 2021 fitness resolutions

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

New year, new plans to stay active.

On Friday, we asked Bendites how they plan on accomplishing their New Year’s fitness resolutions while Oregon gyms are closed.

One of the most common ways is taking a trip to Pilot Butte.

“I try to walk the Butte a couple times a week,” Joe Barry, Bend resident, said. “You meet a lot of nice people here, we all share the same thing. Walking the Butte.”

Jason and Lauren Schnoor used Pilot Butte as one of their many hike locations this year.

“Since all the gyms are closed, we’ve committed ourselves to hike every day,” Schnoor said. “We wrote down 600 miles on our New Year’s resolution.”

Lupe Binoeder already walks up and runs down Pilot Butte twice a day, and she encourages others to do even a little of the same.

“At least go around the block four or five times, just to make that heart keep going,” Binoeder said. “Exercise is good. It’s good for the mind. It’s good spiritually too.”

Some gyms, like CrossFit Type 44 in Bend, have begun offering outdoor classes.

“Even if it’s a little bit that you do” Grace Ogawa, Bend resident said. “It’s infinitely more than if you don’t do anything.”