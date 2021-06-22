No change planned for Central Library location despite recent public outcry

by Brooke Snavely

The newest Library in the Deschutes Public Library system will be built on Bend’s north end along Highway 20 – despite some recent vocal opposition to the plan.

That’s the location the library pitched to voters as part of its $195 million bond measure passed in November.

In recent weeks, that proposed location near Robal Road has been questioned by city councilors, Bend park board members and others who worry it will be too hard to get to and surrounded by high-density development.

Library Director Todd Dunkelberg responded Monday in an email sent to thousands of library patrons.

He says the proposed Central Library will be accessible via new roads, pathways and a transportation hub.

“We were looking for something that could work as a central location; central for us for processing of all materials,” Dunkelberg said. “The number one location we came up with was at Highway 20 and Robal Road. That’s the location we are currently designing and developing on.”

The library bought the land earlier this year for $1.3 million.

Design work on the Central Library location is slated to happen over the next three to six months.

Dunkelberg says public input will be welcome during the design process for the proposed 115,000 square foot Central Library.