No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34

by The Associated Press
  |  
Saturday, November 26th 2022

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory.

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) drops back to pass against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

The Beavers trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns.

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, right, is brought down by Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon can still make the Pac-12 title game but needs Washington State to beat rival Washington.

Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming its lack of a passing game.

Oregon wide receiver Chase Cota, left, and Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright, right, land in the end zone as Cota scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...