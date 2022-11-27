No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34

by The Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory.

The Beavers trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns.

Oregon can still make the Pac-12 title game but needs Washington State to beat rival Washington.

Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming its lack of a passing game.