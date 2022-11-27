No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34
by The Associated Press
|
Saturday, November 26th 2022
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory.
The Beavers trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns.
Oregon can still make the Pac-12 title game but needs Washington State to beat rival Washington.
Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming its lack of a passing game.