Nix shines and No. 10 Oregon defeats No. 9 UCLA 45-30

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season, 45-30.

The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record.

It is the third-best active home streak in the nation.

The Ducks have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.

The loss snapped a nine-game overall winning streak for the Bruins, who have not won in Eugene since 2004.