Nix, No. 8 Oregon turn up gadget plays, beat Colorado 49-10

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix and the Oregon offense found creative ways to score, including an offensive lineman catching a touchdown pass and a linebacker scoring from short, as the eighth-ranked Ducks cruised to a 49-10 win over Colorado.

In windy conditions, the Ducks breezed to their eighth straight win.

The Ducks dialed up one gadget play after another, with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. catching a 4-yard TD pass and linebacker Noah Sewell scoring on a 1-yard plunge.

Even Nix got into the trick-play act by catching an 18-yard touchdown pass from tailback Bucky Irving.

Nix also threw two touchdown passes and ran for two.