Nine Inch Nails announces stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Monday that rock band Nine Inch Nails will play a show at the venue on Sept. 9, 2022.

It will be the seventh stop on the band’s U.S. tour, which will kick off on April 28 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This is their first tour since their 2018 ‘COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE’ tour.

Tickets for the Hayden Homes Amphitheater show will go on presale on Thursday, Feb 10 at 10 a.m. at this link: https://bit.ly/32YWxwh

General sale begins Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Password: LOCAL

This is the 13th show announced this year at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, and Old Mill Marketing Director Beau Eastes says there are more to come.

The tour will wrap up on Sept. 24 with a special show in Cleveland, where Trent Reznor founded the band in 1988.

Nine Inch Nails was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, headquartered in Cleveland, in 2020.

Ministry and Nitzer Ebb – fellow pioneers of the industrial music movement – will join Nine Inch Nails as special guests at Cleveland’s Blossom Music Center for the exclusive, one-night-only event.

Special guests for the other dates will be announced shortly.

Nine Inch Nails will also headline Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Primavera Sound in Los Angeles. See below for itinerary.

NINE INCH NAILS – U.S. TOUR DATES

4/28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

4/30 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

5/1 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater

9/2 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/7 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

9/9 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/11 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

9/15 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater

9/16-18 Los Angeles, CA Primavera Sound

9/24 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

with special guests Ministry & Nitzer Ebb