Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed

GUSAU, Nigeria (AP) — The governor of Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state says that 279 schoolgirls abducted last week from a boarding school have been released.

Gunmen abducted the girls from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe town on Friday, in the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation.

An Associated Press reporter saw hundreds of girls dressed in light blue uniforms sitting at the Government House office in Gusau.