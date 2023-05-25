▶️ Baby Nigerian Dwarf goats raised in Terrebonne. That’s it. That’s the story.

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

We live in some pretty crazy times, and sometimes we could all use a break. So if you’re exhausted by foreign wars and domestic politics, the screeching of the far-right and far-left, fires and drought and climate change and the winter that just wouldn’t end — this is your story.

At the Hassaninia Heritage Farm in Terrebonne, they’re raising baby goats.

Baby Nigerian Dwarf goats.

On the day we visited, we were told the oldest is probably four weeks old.

There’s a lot to love — their cute faces, tiny noses and little tails. But chief goat wrangler Selah Hassaninia says they are something else, too.

“Escape artists. Like you can’t keep these guys in anything,” Selah said.

That’s why, for this story, they had to be corralled on a trampoline with a net around it.

“They can be annoying sometimes, like they eat your hair a lot. They pull on your shirt and eat your clothes,” Selah said.

These goats are pedigreed with the American Dairy Goat Association.

“It basically tells you who their mother and father is and their grandparents,” Selah said.

There are dozens. And Selah knows them by name.

There’s Honey. And Carnation. And Flash. And Stella. And Cold Brew.

Also Tulip, Sunflower, Fancy Fudge, Betty White and Foxy Brown.

You will find Peace here. As in a goat named Peace — just six days old when we were there recording.

Never fear. None of these goats will end up on anyone’s dinner table. These are show goats. They’ll be shown off at the fair and sold to other goat breeders from 4-H. And Selah and her family will enjoy fresh milk and goat cheese.

Of course, we had to get the goat’s-eye perspective for this story. So we put a GoPro on the back of one of these kids.

A GoatPro.

Now for full disclosure. Selah’s dad is Ramin, who works at Central Oregon Daily News.

And just so this story has a shred of actual news value, the American Dairy Association National Show will be held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond July 14-21.