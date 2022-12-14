NFL discussing ejections on roughing-the-passer penalties

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL is considering ejections for roughing-the-passer penalties and hits on defenseless players, although league executive Troy Vincent is expressing caution on how such rulings would be enforced.

Vincent says ejections were part of a discussion at the NFL owners meetings including roughing-the-passer calls among reviewable plays.

Any changes wouldn’t happen until the offseason.

Vincent says such changes would have to be weighed against the length of games and other factors.