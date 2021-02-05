NFL offers league’s 30 stadiums for vaccinations

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available for COVID-19 vaccination sites.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is making the offer to President Joe Biden in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

There are already seven NFL stadiums serving as vaccine sites.

They are in Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami and New England. Goodell says stadiums can get prepared quickly because of previous use as virus testing centers and election sites.

Some are offering vaccines 24/7.

Goodell says the offer on vaccination sites was made in conjunction with the NFL inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the Super Bowl for free Sunday when Tampa Bay hosts Kansas City.