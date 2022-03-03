Newport Avenue Market launches Opportunity Foundation fundraising effort

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Newport Avenue Market has announced the launch of a new matching funds campaign to support Opportunity Foundation’s mission to provide support services in Central Oregon for individuals with diverse abilities.

Now through March 31, you’re encouraged to donate to the Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon.

Donations can be made through their website opportunityfound.org/donate.

Newport Avenue Market will match every donation raised up to $5,000.

“We’ve had people from every walk of life work with us over the years,” said Lauren G.D. Redman, CEO of Rudy’s Markets Inc. “Everyone has their challenges; some are evident, and others are not. We want to use our voice to help the Opportunity Foundation celebrate Central Oregon being an inclusive community. Opportunity Foundation helps people in many ways; a big one is with life skills and how those are built through an inclusive business community.”

The inspiration for the matching grant campaign is in honor of a dear friend Wendy and her brother Shawn, who passed away in January.

“Newport Avenue’s generous donation and commitment to supporting Central Oregonians with intellectual and developmental disabilities are invaluable,” said Lew England, Opportunity Foundation’s business relations director. “We hope Newport’s giving inspires other businesses and individuals to empower someone who experiences a disability.”