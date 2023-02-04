$76,000 raised in Food for February fundraiser

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than $76,000 was raised to fight food insecurity in the community as part of Newport Avenue Market’s Food for February fundraiser.

The annual campaign raises money for hungry families in Central Oregon, donating the funds to food pantries in the region.

According to the Oregon Food Bank, February is one of the hardest months when money is tight after the holidays and pantries are depleted.

Since 2011, Food for February has raised more than $400,000 for Central Oregon families.

RELATED: Sunriver K-9 Keg Pull Saturday raising money for charity

RELATED: Flannel Fest in Bend Saturday to raise money for families in need