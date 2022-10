by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Whether you’re looking to kick your regular dinner up a notch or just try something new, you can find specialty ingredients right here in Central Oregon.

Emily Kirk took a trip to Newport Avenue Market in Bend to see the kind of quality that goes into some of these items.

RELATED: Taste This! Boone Dog Pizza

RELATED: Taste This! Cascade Cultures: Kvastly & Super Belly Ferments