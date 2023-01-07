TRAFFIC ALERT: Lengthly Newport Avenue closures begin Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A lengthy closure of a section of NW Newport Avenue in Bend begins Monday and will last into May. It’s part of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project.

Various closures will be in place along Newport Avenue due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below:

Full closure of the NW 14th Street roundabout, 1/9/2023 – May 2023 NW Newport Avenue closed from Knoxville Boulevard through the 14th Street roundabout, 1/9/2023 – May 2023 NW 14th Street closed between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, 1/9/2023 – May 2023 NW 15th Street closed between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, 1/5/2023 – May 2023

RELATED: Redmond woman reports more car wrecks on property, including 1 on Christmas

The City of Bend is asking drivers to use the signed detour route that includes College Way, NW Portland Avenue and NW 9th Street for all through traffic (See the map belo. NW Milwaukee Avenue between NW 15th and NW 12th streets will be limited to one-way eastbound traffic and is intended for local access only. Business access remains open.

The city says this is the final segment of stormwater, water, sewer and transportation improvements to provide reliability, safety and connectivity enhancements for all users. Construction of the entire Newport Avenue corridor is anticipated to be completed in May 2023 (weather permitting). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements.