by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Most of Newport Avenue in Bend is now open after 1 1/2 years of construction and plenty of traffic disruption.

The project involves replacing sewer pipes, putting in a new stormwater drainage system and revamping intersections and sidewalks..

There’s still work to be finished on Newport between NW 12th and NW 14th Streets. It should be finished by January.

