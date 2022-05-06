Newberry National Volcanic Monument to begin visitor services

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Newberry National Volcanic Monument will open key sites to visitors beginning today, May 6, 2022, according to the Deschutes National Forest (DNF).

Lava River Cave is open with daily operations.

From May 6 to May 30, 2022, the cave entrance gate will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 4:15 p.m. from Thursday through Monday each week.

Beginning Tuesday, May 31 through September 15, 2022, the entrance gate to the cave will be open 7 days a week between 9:00 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Visitors should expect delays being able to enter Lava River Cave due to its popularity and heavy use during the summer, particularly on weekends.

The Forest Service is closing the gate periodically when our parking lot is full, to prevent overcrowding and provide a more enjoyable visitor experience.

If you encounter a closed gate during open hours, the DNF said you should remain patient as staff is monitoring the situation and will reopen the gate regularly throughout the day as space becomes available.

During peak days, expect wait times of up to 30 minutes or more to enter the parking area.

Visitors must not park and leave their vehicles along the roadway to access the cave as it creates public safety issues.

In addition, pets are not allowed in the cave to protect native wildlife in the cave.

The Forest Service requests you do not bring your pets and leave them in vehicles, as there is little shade in the parking area.

A valid recreation pass is required at Lava River Cave and may be purchased on-site.

Lights to help people explore the cave will be available to rent on site for $5.00.

There are no picnic facilities or water at Lava River Cave.

In the interest of preventing the spread of White-nose Syndrome to bats that reside in the cave, visitors cannot wear or bring into the cave any clothing or gear you have used in any other cave or mine.

Lava Lands Visitor Center is also open today, May 6, 2022.

From May 6 to May 30, 2022, the Visitor Center will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. from Thursday to Monday each week.

Beginning Tuesday, May 31 through October 10, 2022, the Visitor Center will be open seven days a week between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Visitors can hear interpretive talks and view exhibits at the site.

In addition, Discover Your Forest, operates a bookstore at the center.

Day use parking at Lava Lands is available outside of visitor center operating hours.

During peak visitor season from June 17, 2022, through Labor Day weekend, there is a shuttle that runs every 20 minutes that departs from Lava Lands Visitor Center to access the summit of Lava Butte.

Visitors can access Lava Butte by non-motorized means at any time from dawn to dusk.

The cost of the shuttle is $3 per person with ages two and under free.

Outside of the shuttle operating system, people can drive in personal vehicles to the top of Lava Butte when the Lava Lands Welcome Station is open.

Time passes for going to the top of Lava Butte may be acquired at the Lava Lands Welcome Station upon entry to the Lava Lands Visitor Center site.

Lava Cast Forest is accessible for visitors.

Paulina Visitor Center in Newberry Caldera will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.

To access the Newberry Caldera, Paulina Peak Road must be open.

To know the date that road will open please check the Deschutes County Road website at News and Closures | Deschutes County Oregon.

Monument area campgrounds are managed by Deschutes Recreation and openings can be tracked at www.recreation.gov.

See Paulina Lake Lodge and East Lake Resort websites for up-to-date Caldera resort opening information.

Interagency passes, annual passes, day passes, and the Newberry National Volcanic Monument’s 3-day pass will be available at Lava Lands Visitor Center, Lava River Cave, Newberry Welcome Station and Paulina Visitor Center when those facilities are open.

For more information about Newberry National Volcanic Site, the public can go to the Deschutes National Forest website.