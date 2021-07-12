Newberry Fire burns 54 acres near La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, July 12th 2021

The Newberry Fire near La Pine burned 54 acres as of Monday morning, before crews were able to complete a fireline around the perimeter.

Level 1 evacuations were implemented as a precaution for residents near the fire, but have since been lifted.

Dozers, hand crews, water tenders and wildland engines have been used to contain the flames in the Rosland Road area, with support from air resources.

Throughout Monday, firefighters will continue working to secure the fire and begin mop-up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily

Loading...