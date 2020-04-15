Newberg woman dies from COVID-19 at St. Charles in Bend

A Newberg woman has become the first person to die at St. Charles from COVID-19.

Gerry Seely died on April 7th, the day after her 95th birthday, according to hospital officials.

KGW reported Seely broke her arm recently and was brought to the Bend area where her family could watch over her.

She developed her COVID symptoms in Central Oregon and was brought to the hospital where she passed away.

Pat Dooris of KGW in Portland has Gerry Seely’s story.

Hospital staff helped the woman celebrate her birthday with her family on the phone, complete with a martini with three olives and carrot cake.

We caught up with some of her caregivers who talked about the emotional day.

The hospital also shared a short video of the celebration.