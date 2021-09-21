Newberg school employee goes to work in blackface, put on leave

by The Associated Press

NEWBERG (AP) — Officials say an employee at a school outside of Portland went to work in blackface last week and has been placed on leave.

KTVL-TV reports a message from the Newberg School District said, “It is important to remember how Blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm.”

The incident happened Friday, and officials say the employee was removed.

In August the school board voted to ban pride flags, flags reading Black Lives Matter and any broadly “political” signs.

Ban supporters said the signs don’t make people feel safe.

Many groups including the Oregon Department of Education have asked the board to reverse course.

The board has called a special meeting Wednesday.