2 more resign from contentious Oregon school board

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — Two members of a school board in Oregon have resigned, citing controversial board decisions in the past year.

KGW-TV reports Newberg School District board member Rebecca Piros said she can no longer work with people who she feels do not have the best interests of every student and every staff member at heart.

Board member Brandy Penner said she had endured an abusive work environment, and said the board had violated public meeting laws.

Board chair Dave Brown didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The board has banned gay pride and Black Lives Matter displays, abruptly fired former the former Newberg superintendent without cause and hired a superintendent under investigation in another district.

