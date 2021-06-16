Newberg man arrested after toddler son shot with pellet rifle

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Newberg man has been charged with attempted murder after his 3-year-old son was shot in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle Tuesday, the morning after he was arrested at the home then released.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the pellet flew into the child’s skull, causing serious injury.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the boy was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he had surgery and is in serious condition.

Shane Earl Rader faces 18 charges, including two counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, and domestic violence strangulation.

It wasn’t immediately known if Rader has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.