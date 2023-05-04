▶️ VIDEO: 10 little ducklings rescued from storm drain

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police in Greenburgh, New York, rescued 10 ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain on Wednesday.

Rescuers were able to reach nine of the ducklings with a net, but firefighters had to use a controlled water current to push the remaining one towards the mouth of the pipe, where it was collected, police said. All 10 ducklings were successfully reunited with their mother.

This footage from the Town of Greenburgh Police Department shows Wednesday’s rescue effort.

