▶️ People in Downtown Bend share their New Year’s resolutions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The start of the new year is a popular time to set new goals, habits and intentions.

As we say goodbye to 2023 and look forward to 2024, Central Oregon Daily asked people in Downtown Bend if they had any New Year’s resolutions.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: High Desert Happenings: Dec. 29 – Dec. 31

RELATED: Free guided 1st Day Hikes in Oregon State Parks returns Jan. 1

RELATED: New Year’s resolutions for you and your pet