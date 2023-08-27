DSCO: Level 3 (Go Now) notice for hikers in areas W. of the Cascade Lakes Hwy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

UPDATE:

A Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation notice is issued for the following areas:

All areas west of the Cascade Lakes Hwy from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail. This includes the areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes due to the Pete’s Lake Fire.

Although only 100 acres, the fire could spread rapidly & evacuating hikers is very difficult..

Level 3: Means “GO” evacuate now. Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuation immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive.

A Level 1 (Be Ready) Pre-Evacuation notice is issued for the following areas:

Areas around Elk, Hosmer, Lava and Little Lave Lakes. This includes areas east of Cascade Lakes Hwy from Blue Lagoon north to Quinn Meadows.

Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

This decision was made after consultation with fire managers and authorized by Sheriff L. Shane Nelson. We will continue to work with fire managers to

ensure public safety and prevent conflicts between citizens and fire operations. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of residents.

Follow the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter and Facebook for up-to-date information.

Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at: https://deschutes.org/emergency

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at: www.centraloregonfire.org

Make sure you are registered for Deschutes Alerts to receive evacuation and emergency alert and warnings in your area by going to [www.deschutesalerts.org]www.deschutesalerts.org

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

The smokejumpers working the Pete’s Lake Fire in the Three Sisters Wilderness are getting some help.

Better air quality means the addition of a hotshot crew and three helicopters that can bring in bucket drops of water from nearby lakes.

The fire is now 75 acres and 0% contained.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Firefighters spent a busy day responding to several new starts caused by lightning storms that passed over the area in the last several days.

Four of these new starts were on the Deschutes National Forest and were contained at less than 1/2 acre.

One new incident on the Willamette National Forest continues to grow.

Smokejumpers responded to a new wildfire in the Mink Lake Basin area, west of Elk Lake in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for hikers in the Mink Lake basin in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

The Pete’s Lake Fire grew throughout the day and is now approximately 50 acres. Fire behavior is high, with the fire running, torching and spotting.

The fire has moved into rocky terrain on the north and south sides, allowing resources to focus on containing the east and west sides.

Aircraft aided the efforts until the air became too smoky to fly. Access and smoke are expected to remain challenges to suppression.

Crews on Incident 717, burning on the east side of Highway 197 south of Maupin, Oregon, continued to make progress and the fire is now 100% contained.

Firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management and the Ashwood-Antelope Rangeland Protection Association will continue to mop up hot spots on the interior of the fire.

Smoke from this incident may be visible for the next several days.

Fire officials would like to remind visitors to public land to use caution.

Although many areas have recently received rain, Central Oregon remains dry.

Avoid driving and parking on vegetation, know before you go if campfires area allowed, and always properly dispose of flammable materials.

Fire restrictions are still in effect and every human-caused fire takes resources that could be used to suppress the many fires burning throughout the northwest.