New website helping connect Central Oregonians to local breweries

A new website is helping reunite Central Oregonians to something many have been missing during the quarantine: Beer.

The Central Oregon Brewers Guild launched the new site which is updated with member brewery information on hours, delivery and pick-up options and more.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for community members to get their hands on tasty local beer from Central Oregon breweries,” said Robin Johnson, president of the Central Oregon Brewers’ Guild and Assistant Brewmaster for Deschutes Brewery. “We are still making beer and happy that Central Oregonians are still drinking it and supporting local breweries.”

This website is a collaboration among the more than 20 local breweries who are members of the Central Oregon Brewers’ Guild.

Many breweries are offering no-contact pick-up options and following best practices to maintain the health of customers and brewery employees.

Community members can also connect with the COBG on social media – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – to learn more about how to support local breweries.