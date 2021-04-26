New roundabout project to close Butler Market/Purcell intersection until Sept.

The NE Butler Market Road and NE Purcell Boulevard intersection will close May 3rd while crews build a new roundabout.

This closure will extend for four to five months, anticipated into mid-September.

Local traffic on NE Wild Rivers Loop, NE Cradle Mountain Way, NE Purser Avenue, NE Cruise Loop, NE Jonahs Court and NE Castle Avenue will access their neighborhoods from Purcell to the north.

The map below shows the new detour routes. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic in this area will also be affected by the road closures.

For more information or for detour routes for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists go to www.bendoregon.gov/empire. Construction hotline: 541-200-6979.

Also, the City of Bend is releasing a weekly road and traffic report on Fridays during peak construction season to help members of our community plan the quickest, safest and most reliable routes to their destinations.

The weekly report is intended to provide information about various projects within City limits that impact public roadways. To receive the weekly report, individuals must subscribe to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at www.bendoregon.gov/enews.

The Empire Corridor Improvements Project is a priority project in northeast Bend that improves safety, transportation options, access and connectivity in the area.