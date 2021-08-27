New roundabout opens at Columbia-Simpson avenues in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s newest roundabout opened Friday at Columbia Avenue and Simpson Avenue thanks to a multi-agency partnership.

The addition of the roundabout was made possible with funding from the Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) and Oregon State University-Cascades.

The City of Bend Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department oversaw planning, design and construction management for the project.

“I want to thank everyone engaged in this endeavor for their partnership and patience as we a built this roundabout and the one at the Columbia/Colorado intersection,” said Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department Director Ryan Oster. “These improvements will create a safer environment for all modes of travel and help accommodate the increasing demand on our system. A special thanks to Bend Parks and OSU-Cascades for their partnership and to the team of K&E Excavating/DOWL Engineering for getting the work done safely and efficiently.”

Formerly a four-way stop, the new roundabout is responsive to increased traffic activity, helps all modes of traffic flow efficiently and maximizes safety, including an anticipated reduction in emergency response time for the nearby fire station.

Construction on the roundabout started in May.

It’s the 42nd roundabout to open in town.