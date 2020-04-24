Report shows ‘Stay Home’ efforts have prevented 70K Oregon cases

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday released a modeling report update that indicates the efforts of Oregonians to stay home and practice physical distancing has helped prevent as many as 70,000 COVID-19 cases in Oregon.

“The epidemic would have continued to grow exponentially, doubling every week,” the report states. “By April 16th, the number of cumulative infections would have been about 80,000, including 2,000 hospitalizations. Hence, the interventions are estimated to have averted over 70,000 infections, including over 1,500 hospitalizations (450 instead of 2,000), by April 16th.”

“Our modeling continues to show that our collective efforts are working,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state epidemiologist. “And despite the very real hardships these sacrifices have cost Oregonians, we have to keep it up even as we move toward easing restrictions. We need to build on our success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

OHA has worked with the Institute for Disease Modeling on the weekly reports, which use Oregon outbreak data with IDM research and modeling techniques to present policymakers with projections for the trajectory of the disease.

The models are updated weekly.

Meanwhile, the OHA reported COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 86. The OHA reported 51 new cases bring the statewide total to 2,177.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Lane (2), Marion (20), Multnomah (14), Umatilla (2), Washington (8).

During routine data reconciliation, a case originally reported as a Douglas County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Thursday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Douglas County went down by one to reflect this change.

More than 43,000 people have tested negative for the disease including 1,895 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

No new cases were reported in Deschutes County, keeping the total at 70. Nearly 50 of those cases are reported as “recovered.”

There has been one reported case in Crook County and two cases in Jefferson County.

To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 2,177 43,315 86 Deschutes County 70 1,553 0 Crook County 1 170 0 Jefferson County 2 172 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 49 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 38 Male 32 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 13 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 9 Age 50 to 59 13 Age 60 to 69 14 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 28 No travel history 41 Unknown 1 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 21 Has not been hospitalized 48

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.