New public art installed in Bend’s Discovery West neighborhood

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Discovery West, a new neighborhood in Bend, and the Bend Park and Recreation District, hosted a dedication event this morning for new public art by local artist Chris Cole.

The piece, which is located in the extension of Discovery Park that lies along Londonderry Place in the neighborhood, was created in honor of Annie Londonderry, the first woman to bicycle around the world in 1895.

She is one of Discovery West’s “Women of Discovery”, all women who have made history and after whom the streets in the neighborhood are named.

The new art installation is a seven-foot tall, rusted steel, inverted pyramid design that includes decorative bicycle cogs, ship windows, an illuminated image of Annie and a descriptive plaque detailing Annie’s life provided in both English and Spanish.

Artist Chris Cole said, “This piece ties together my lifelong passion for biking and my interest in the industrial revolution and the era of mechanical invention that followed. I designed this sculpture with these concepts in mind, while honoring Annie, who she was, her influence and what she accomplished during her life.”

The Discovery West developers commissioned the art piece and worked with the Park District to select the location.

The piece was gifted to the Park District who will own and maintain it for the public’s enjoyment.

Today’s event formally dedicated the new sculpture as public art, and included presentations by Bend Park and Recreation District board members, the neighborhood development team and the artist.

Bend Parks and Recreation District Board Vice-Chair Deb Schoen said, “The long-standing partnership between art and public places is a priority for our community and I’m proud that this piece is the latest in what has been, and will continue to be, a close relationship. Through collaborations like this, our parks are home to several pieces of art that add meaning and uniqueness to our community.”