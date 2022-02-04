New principals chosen for Cascade, Pacific Crest middle schools in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Thursday the hiring of two new principals at district middle schools.

Gabe Pagano is slated to become the principal at Cascade Middle School and Sean Keating is slated to become the principal at Pacific Crest Middle School

“We are thrilled to announce the selection of two strong leaders to take on these key positions at Cascade and Pacific Crest,” said Cook. “We believe they will continue these schools’ strong tradition of academic excellence and both have shown a deep commitment to serving all students, particularly those who have been historically underserved.”

Cascade Middle School:

“Gabe Pagano is a dynamic leader who blends his commitment to strong academics with an exuberant spirit, which is ideal for the middle school age,” said Cook. “Gabe, a product of Central Oregon schools, has deep roots in the community and is committed to continuing Cascade’s innovative practices, which will be a benefit for all.”

Pagano, who is currently serving as Interim Principal at Cascade, is looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the staff, families and students.

“The staff are wonderful and are all about building positive relationships. I want families to know to expect a collaborative approach to their children’s education: we will do this together,” said Pagano.

Pagano spent many years serving high school age students and says he’s excited to take that knowledge to help support students.

“I want to help provide that link for students to help them be successful in high school and beyond, from organization to extra curriculars. I want all students to leave Cascade with the knowledge of what it’s going to take to be successful in the years to come,” said Pagano. “Middle school goes so fast. I want us to enjoy these moments together, to slow down and let students be kids and enjoy their middle school years.”

Pagano has served as an Assistant Principal at Bend Senior High for three years, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Summit High School for one year and Athletic Director at Summit for seven years.

He also has seven years of teaching experience.

Pagano comes into the position following Stephen DuVal, who is now serving as Director of College and Career Readiness for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Pacific Crest Middle School

“Sean Keating is a calm, thoughtful leader with a deep sense of caring. He has a strong instructional background and great experience with culturally responsive teaching and he will be a great collaborator with the staff at Pacific Crest,” said Cook.

Keating, who is currently serving as Dean of Students at Crystal Spring Uplands School, says he and his family are excited to plant roots in Central Oregon. “We are excited to start growing community for our long-term future here.”

“I am excited to work alongside the talented staff at Pacific Crest, who are dedicated to fostering academic excellence and character development,” said Keating. “Middle school is a wonderful time for kids to try new things and we are there to guide them. I love the spirit and energy and open-mindedness of middle school.”

Keating has served as Principal at Mt. Tabor Middle School in Portland for three years, Assistant Principal at West Linn High School for two years and Assistant Principal at Vacaville High School for two years. He also has seven years of teaching experience.

“I want families to know that every decision I make, I think about every student, particularly students who might have been underserved by our school system. I also want school to be a fun place for the adults and the students, filled with strong relationships and learning,” said Keating.

Keating will begin July 1, following Interim Principal Ryan Kelling, who was recently hired to serve as Bend-La Pine Schools’ Director of Recruitment and Retention.