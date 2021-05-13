New NWX development ‘The Grove’ announces opening date, dining tenants

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Grove, a new commercial development in Bend’s Northwest Crossing, announced Thursday it will officially open on May 28th, anchored by Waypoint, a new “drinking establishment” from Bend Brewing Company.

Thump Coffee plans its fourth location there while Elly’s Ice Cream completes the trio as the first tenants of the 14,000 Market Hall, according to a release from the developers.

Sunny’s Carello, an Italian-inspired eatery, will set up a food truck adjacent to the location as it preps to open a permanent location there later this fall.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome our new tenants and the broader community to The Grove,” said Chris Jones, development manager, for Portland-based project^. “We’ve had tremendous commercial interest in The Grove, in large part due to our sound ecological practices, our ability to accommodate evolving social and business requirements, as well as the building’s design-conscious aesthetic which seamlessly connects The Grove to the Central Oregon environment.”

The location is just west of NW Mount Washington Drive between Compass Park and Summit High School.

A second wave of tenants will arrive in Market Hall in July including Left Coast Burger Company, ThAiPAS, and Green Leaf Juice.

Along with Sunny’s Carello, Sebastian’s Seafood & Specialty Market will open this fall.

Also featured within the commercial building is anchor restaurant tenant, Rancher Butcher Chef presenting a modern take on the classic butcher shop and steak house.

Market Hall and retail plaza at The Grove feature a mix of indoor and outdoor community and dining spaces.

“The past year has reminded us of the need to bring joy to what surrounds us,” said Elly Sisney, owner of Elly’s Ice Cream. “As local residents of Northwest Crossing, we are delighted to bring a vibrant, fun, and delicious offering to the local community and we believe The Grove is the perfect destination for Elly’s Ice Cream where people can return time and again with family and friends.”

Features in the outdoor dining plaza include built-in counters, a bar area with covered patio, and an outdoor fireplace and fire pit.

Some of the eateries will have walk-up windows and there are dedicated parking spots for to-go orders.

“We’re delighted to bring the upscale yet “Bend casual” Waypoint taproom to The Grove this Spring,” said Packy Deenihan, President of Bend Brewing Company. “The Grove’s ambience provides the ideal mountain-modern interior for us and the large sliding doors and gas fire pits on the surrounding patio lends our new space the perfect indoor-outdoor vibe.”

The Grove also offers Assembly, an executive office space for lease that includes 15 suites from 95 to 200 square feet.