New nonstop flight from Redmond to Reno-Tahoe starting Nov. 5

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha! is launching three new nonstop flights from the Redmond Municipal Airport to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport starting November 5, 2021.

The airline said the flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing from RDM at 11:55 a.m. PT arriving at RNO at 1:16 p.m. PT.

Return flights will operate on the same days, departing RNO at 9:50 a.m. PT and arriving at RDM at 11:11 a.m.

“Redmond Airport and the Central Oregon Region are very excited to partner with ExpressJet to offer a brand new nonstop destination option to Reno/Tahoe International Airport for all of our customers,” said Redmond Municipal Airport’s Airport Director Zachary Bass.

aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way*.

The leisure brand is powered by ExpressJet Airlines, which has operated reliable air services to hundreds of smaller cities in the United States for 35 years.

All flights will be operated with 50 seat Embraer ERJ-145 jets, with comfortable cabins and no middle seats.

“ExpressJet developed aha! after hearing from travelers in smaller communities who were tired of wasting two days of each vacation traveling on airplanes and through crowded hub-airports,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik.