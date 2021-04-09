New Mexico latest state to adopt medically assisted suicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed into law legislation legalizing medically assisted suicide.

It’s the latest state to provide a pathway for terminally ill patients to end their lives with lethal medication.

The law requires patients to be given six months or less to live by two medical professionals, be of sound mind, and be able to take the drug themselves.

Opponents fear diagnoses could be mistaken and insurance companies could cover medically assisted suicide instead of more expensive cures to an illness.

New Mexico is the second state after New Jersey with a third or more of its population identifying as Catholic to legalize medically assisted suicide.

Oregon passed the first such law in 1997.